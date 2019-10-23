August 3, 1983 - October 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Blake S. Bufalo, age 36, of Janesville, died of natural causes on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. Blake was born August 3, 1983, in Janesville, the son of Louis E. Bufalo and Kathy J. (Schiller) Meek Martinez. He graduated in 2000, from Hononegah High School in Rockton, IL and later went on to work in customer service at a grocery store.

Blake had a passion for creative painting, and a fascination with studying Sainthood of all denominations. He had an extraordinary love for all animals, especially for his cat, Milda. Blake loved family gatherings and spending time with his sister and nieces whom he was so proud of. He also loved going to lunch everyday with his group of friends at his apartment. Blake had a unique way of expressing himself through his writing and painting. He will always be remembered for his kind, loving, and compassionate spirit.

Blake is survived by his father, Louis (Janice) Bufalo; mother, Kathy (Ed) Meek Martinez; sister, Alexa (Clement) Howell, and their children, Jamari and Onica; cat, Milda; and many other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Fredrick and Vera Schiller, and George and Lucy Bufalo; stepfather, Jake Meek; and uncles, Paul and Joseph Bufalo.

His love for his mother, father, sister, nieces, step parents, and extended family will continue forever as he will always be watching over them-forever.

A Private Family Celebration of his life will be held at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.