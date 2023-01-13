Janesville, WI - Bill H. Stout, age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital. He was born in Madison on March 29, 1944; the son of Herman and Velma (Winter) Stout. He graduated from Fennimore High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from UW Platteville. Bill married Cynthia Finley on November 15, 1969, in Madison. They shared 53 years together and had many wonderful times with family and friends. Growing up he worked in his family grocery store, Stout's Market, in Fennimore, WI, where he was a hard worker and a true prankster . After 30+ years as an insurance adjuster, he became a realtor and drove for Rock County Transit.
Bill enjoyed being with his family, all of whom he loved dearly. He especially loved Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas Eve with our family and going to Aunt Pat's on Christmas Day. Bill also enjoyed going out with friends, playing handball and golf in his earlier years, watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Packers and Brewers, playing cribbage, making people laugh, playing practical jokes on the grandkids and many vacations to Florida watching and listening to the ocean. He was a kind and loving man who will be missed by many.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; 2 sons, David (Julie) Stout and Jason (Karen) Stout; 5 grandchildren: Jacob, Olivia, Samuel, Johnathan, and Nathan; sister, Jolene (Bob) Schuster; sister-in-law, Patricia Roberts; brother-in-law, Robert Finley; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Morrow; and brother-in-law, Lyle Morrow.
A gathering of family and friends are welcome from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023; in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital for their care and compassion. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
