Bill H. Stout

March 29, 1944 - January 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Bill H. Stout, age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital. He was born in Madison on March 29, 1944; the son of Herman and Velma (Winter) Stout. He graduated from Fennimore High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from UW Platteville. Bill married Cynthia Finley on November 15, 1969, in Madison. They shared 53 years together and had many wonderful times with family and friends. Growing up he worked in his family grocery store, Stout's Market, in Fennimore, WI, where he was a hard worker and a true prankster . After 30+ years as an insurance adjuster, he became a realtor and drove for Rock County Transit.

