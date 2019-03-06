August 2, 1938 - March 3, 2019

Fontana, WI -- Bibiane Duncan Vilona, age 80, of Fontana, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 2, 1938 to Walter and Joanne (Baricovich) McNally. Bibi had a long and distinguished career in banking, financial services, and real estate. She married Stephen Duncan in 1958 in LaGrange, IL and raised two children in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. Bibi later lived and worked in the city of Chicago before marrying Fred Vilona and moving to Fontana in 2002. Bibi and Fred shared nearly three decades together and they especially enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. Companies Bibi worked for included First Chicago Bank, Lincoln Financial Advisors, and Keefe Real Estate, among others. Bibi was a graduate of DePaul University of Chicago and she held the professional designation of Certified Financial Planner. A highlight of Bibi's early career was serving as the Executive Assistant to Gaylord Freeman, former Chairman and CEO of the First National Bank of Chicago.

Bibi is survived by her husband, Fred; her two sons Tim (Bettina) Duncan of Redmond, WA, and Patrick Duncan (Marnie Hess) of Williams Bay; her three grandsons: Jackson Duncan of Santa Rosa, CA, Luke Duncan of Zurich, Switzerland, and Brooks Duncan of Williams Bay; her sister, Diane (Grant) McNally Tews, of Milwaukee. Bibi is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sue (McNally) MacKay.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan, with Deacon Phil Kilkenny officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com