June 21, 1929 - October 6, 2018
St. Germain/Janesville/Naples, FL -- Beverly Yvonne (Bryant) Levihn, 89, of St. Germain, died peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on October 6. She was born in Rushville, Illinois (near Galesburg), daughter of Charles Henry and Faye Estelle (Lohmar) Bryant on June 21 ("the longest day of the year!" as Bev liked to exclaim), 1929. Despite being born a "Depression baby," Beverly's childhood was rich. The youngest of ten, she was doted upon by her family, in particular her dad, a train engineer, who called her his "little bob-o-link" or "Bobby Lee." Beverly often reminisced about her travels by train to the Southwest, attending church revivals in Colorado Springs. She loved Colorado so much she went to boarding school there in eighth grade. A graceful and talented performer, Beverly studied ballet, tap and jazz, and twirled the baton. A ventriloquist as well, she toted her dummy, Theodore Archibald, to local nursing homes to entertain residents. Bev graduated from Galesburg High School, and she continued her passion for performance under the stage name "Bobby Lee," appearing with the Scotty Weston Revue in San Francisco, several USO shows, and the Alvino Rey and Johnny Long Orchestras. While taking classes at a University of Illinois extension, Beverly met Peter Borgia, who became a corporate pilot. The two had a daughter, Brenda, and resided in Rockford, Il. Widowed in 1961, an entrepreneurial Beverlee opened Lee-Mar School of Dance in the basement of her home, where she taught jazz, tap, ballet and acrobatics. A blind date led Beverly to the acquaintance of Henry "Hank" Levihn, an orthodontist from Beloit. The pair married on Dec. 28, 1963; the blushing bride wore braces.
Bev excelled at bridge, collected antiques, enjoyed exchanging recipes, relished in cooking and baking, loved to ski, play tennis, walk, jog, and simply drive down an open road. Beverley was the consummate hostess and active in the Bower City Garden Club, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, the Y.M.C.A and the Janesville Country Club. She managed her own rental properties, and with a fondness for contemporary art and architecture, designed her residences in Janesville and St. Germain. Travel was a big part of Bev and Hank's life. Over the years they spent much time in Aspen and Avon, CO; Hilton Head, SC; and explored Canada, Europe and Indonesia. Retiring to their "cabin" on Big St. Germain Lake in 1994, the snowbirds also wintered in Naples, Florida.
Bev will be remembered for her inimitable laugh; her meatloaf/macaroni-and-cheese combo; love of boiling-hot coffee, sweets, White Zinfandel, Broadway musicals, mystery novels, and legally altering the spelling of her first name three times; her annual "'Twas the Night Before..." Christmas card poem; inherent, up-for-anything attitude; generosity and willingness to help out anyone, especially her family; an incredible, toothsome smile; and finally, her beauty both inside and out.
Beverly is survived by her husband; daughter, Brenda Levihn (Michael Hissong) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, David Levihn of Frisco, Texas; daughter, Ann (Bill Karls) Levihn of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Avery Schiefelbein, Kelly (Peter Krause) Schiefelbein, William "Connor" Levihn, Caroline Levihn and Max Levihn-Karls; great-grandchildren: Tyler Schifelbein, Anthony Schiefelbein, Caylon Schiefelbein; step-grandchildren, Cody Krause and Carly Krause; along with numerous nieces and nephews grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and her very special brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Mildred ("Millie"), Vivian, Ruth Helen and Dorothy; her brothers: Charles Henry Jr., Lyle, Herman William ("Billy"), Frances Claire ("Jimmy") and Cecil.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held in St. Germain at a later date.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
