Beverly Regelein

April 7, 1928 - May 1, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Beverly Hattie Esther (Luplow) Regelein, 91, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Reena Senior Living. She was born on April 7, 1928 to Hilbert C. and Marie (Werth) Luplow. Beverly attended Juneau High School. On June 11, 1949 Beverly married Richard Regelein. Beverly owned and operated Beverly's Beauty Shop in Whitewater. She enjoyed fishing, flowers and gardening, and puzzles. Beverly was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Richard; nieces and nephews: Jerry Wolfram, James (Rose Schneider) Wolfram, John (Beverly) Wolfram, Tom (Helene) Regelein, Ray Regelein, Elizabeth (Noel) Barrera, and Andrew (Rachel) Luplow. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hilbert C. and Marie Luplow; brothers, Hilbert C. Luplow and Arden Luplow; and niece, Joann Hill.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main St, Whitewater, WI 53190. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Beverly's name can be made to First English Lutheran Church and Rainbow Hospice Jefferson, WI. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staffs of Rainbow Hospice and Reena Senior Living for the care given to Beverly and her family.