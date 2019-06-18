October 22, 1950 - June 15, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Beverly Pruessing, 68, of Delavan, WI, died unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1950 in Canandaigua, NY, the first child of Wally and Marlene Pruessing. She graduated from Big Foot High School, Class of 1968, and received both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from UW-Eau Claire. Following 10 years as an elementary teacher, she found her true joy and passion teaching junior high students. For the next 27 years, she taught 7th grade English at D.C. Everest schools in Schofield, WI. Upon her retirement in 2011, she moved to Delavan. She was an active member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church of Walworth, and the Walworth Food Pantry. In addition, the Delavan Service League, and the Walworth County Arts Council.

Bev is survived by two brothers, Dave Pruessing of Delavan, and Gary (Lisa) Pruessing of Edwards, CO; two nephews, Lucas (Cori) Pruessing of Colorado Springs, CO, and Scott (Maria) Pruessing of Seattle, WA; and a niece, Rachel Pruessing of Seattle, WA.

In accordance with Bev's wishes, services will be private. Cards and Memorials can be sent to Bev Pruessing in c/o Dave Pruessing, 2142 Newbury Lane, Delavan, WI 53115. Memorials can be made out to Faith Ev. Lutheran Church of Walworth, WI.