Beverly Mitchell

December 3, 2020
Delavan, WI - Beverly L. Mitchell went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus and many other loved ones and was freed from the binds of dementia on Thursday afternoon, December 3, 2020 while at home with her daughter Melissa. Beverly was born April 7, 1940 in Harvard, IL the seventh child of Earl Sanford and Edith May Kline Sanford.
Beverly grew up on various farms in the Darien, Delavan, and Walworth Wisconsin areas before graduating from the first consolidated class at Delavan-Darien High School in 1958. Upon graduation, Beverly immediately began employment at Oak Industries in Elkhorn, working there for 14 years. At Oak, she met James Mitchell and they were married on June 25, 1972 at the Millard Church in Millard, WI. Their daughter Melissa was born the following year and Beverly loved and enjoyed the next 20 years as a homemaker. She returned to the outside workplace in the early 1990's at Walmart in Whitewater, where she worked various positions. Beverly retired in 2005.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Melissa, of Delavan; and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, William, Archie, Robert, and Frank; two sisters, Edith and Regina; and four sisters-in-law, Genevieve, Joan, Shirley, and Virginia; and two brothers-in-law, William and Arnette.
Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
"May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, even as we put our HOPE in You." ~Psalm 33:22