January 25, 1931 - November 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Beverly June Schaber, age 88, of Janesville, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Rock Haven in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born to Bertha Eva Leska and John Ivan Curtis on January 25, 1931. On December 16, 1950, she married Louis F. Schaber of Janesville. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary prior to his death in January of 2017. Beverly was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church. She served many years as a Sunday school teacher, ladies circle member and as president of the women's club. She was active in her children's PTA, Girl Scouts, serving as a leader for many years, and as Cub Scout Den Mother. She spent numerous nights camping with the Scouts over the years.

She is survived by her children: son, Louis Jr., and daughters, Kathy (Dale) Bartz and Rebecca (James) Roehl; eight grandchildren: Dana (Robert) Kolb, Louis (Tricia) Schaber, Nathaniel Bartz, Tiffany Schaber, Hayley (Logan) Hall, Katherine Roehl, Elizabeth Roehl and Alexandria Roehl; and six great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Schaber, Asher Kolb, Emerson Kolb, Avonley Hall, Baron Hall, and Vivienne Hall.

A private family memorial service will be held on a later date, per Beverly's wishes.

Beverly's family wishes to thank Rock Haven for their wonderful care to our mom this past year and to Agrace Hospice for the comfort they provided during her final days. Their kindness and compassion was truly appreciated.