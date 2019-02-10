March 15, 1932 - February 7, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Beverly June (Amidon) McCaffrey, 86, passed away at home on Thursday February 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Bev fought a hard fought courageous battle fighting two terminal cancers. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Madison WI, to Ethel (George) and Lloyd Amidon. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1950, and then attended Madison Business College in Madison, WI. Bev married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Edd McCaffrey in 1952, at the United Methodist Church in Evansville WI. Together they had four children and were married for 63 and a half years. Bev was a member of the Evansville Woman's Golf Association for many years. She and Edd both worked part time at the Evansville Country Club Edd was a bartender and Bev was one of the first waitresses and later a hostess for many years. She also worked and retired from Thorstad Chevrolet in Madison WI, in 1991, after 18 and a half years there as a secretary. Bev along with her husband Edd, were so fortunate to have had a lake home in Boulder Junction, WI, for many years. They loved spending time there with their family and friends and creating lifelong memories for all. Bev loved to collect rocks, rings and dolls, but what she loved most, was working in her yard.

She is survived by three of her children: daughter, Marcie McCaffrey, Evansville, WI, son, Tom McCaffrey, Elgin, Il, and daughter, Betsy (Monte) Davis, Evansville WI; five grandsons and five great grandchildren: Adrian Runaas, Adam (Hope) Jocelyn, and Peyton Davis, Andy (Grace) Davis, Troy (Emily) and Aubrey Davis, and Travis (Jennifer) Lincoln, and Archie Davis; brother, Larry (Betty) Amidon; niece, Traci (Doug) Albright; and nephew, Todd (Mary) Amidon. Bev also left behind a very special lifelong friend of over 80 years, since kindergarten, Pat Lea. The bond that these two ladies had is hard to find anywhere.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edd McCaffrey; and an infant son, David Lloyd McCaffrey, who only survived for two weeks.

Per Bev's wishes there will be no services. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family of Bev wishes to thank her wonderful Oncologist Dr Alisha Weber, Madison Onocolgists, and the entire staff there for their amazing care they gave our mother over the last four years. The doctors and nurses and the entire staff at St. Mary's Hospital Madison WI, and Agrace Hospice, especially her wonderful nurses Elena Kornilova, and Heather Johnson.

The family wishes to grieve privately and in lieu of flowers, the family wishes and hopes you can just donate your blood to The American Red Cross or make a donation to Agrace Hospice.

Words can not adequately express the love and admiration we had for our Mother. She was greatly loved and will forever be missed.