January 18, 1943 - October 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Beverly Joyce White, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Fort Atkinson on January 18, 1943, the daughter of Paul and Ella (Bosveld) Hoffman. She attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1961. She married Harold White on November 9, 1963, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2020. She worked at Panoramic and Parker Pen as an assembler. During her retirement Beverly enjoyed spending time up north with her family. She will be fondly remembered as a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Beverly's contagious laughter and her uplifting spirit will never be forgotten.
Beverly is survived by her 2 sons, Scott (Heather) White and Andy (Melissa) White; 5 grandchildren: Carly, Hailey(Riley May), Caleb, Chloe, and Ivy; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Larry (Kathy) Hoffman; and sister-in-law, Ella Jacobsen.
A private family service will be held. Interment is in Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the health care team and Hospice at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Their kind, compassionate care and consideration for her family is deeply appreciated.