February 18, 1937 - August 7, 2020
Georgetown, TX -- Beverly Joyce Jones, 83, passed away August 7, 2020 in Austin, TX, due to complications from heart disease. She was born Beverly Schinke in Elkhorn, WI, on February 18, 1937, to her mother, Viola and father, Willie. She graduated from Elkhorn High School before starting a family, and relocating to Janesville, Brookfield, Colorado Springs and finally Georgetown, TX. She enjoyed playing tennis, square dancing, round dancing, and polka dancing.
She is survived by her three children who loved her very much, Mark Wilkinson of Austin, TX, Lee Wilkinson of Santa Cruz, CA, and Jill McBride of Cedar Park, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Elvira Fazel of Janesville, WI; and several wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walker Jones; former husband, George Wilkinson; and brothers, Lyle and Merle Schinke. Following her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned, however a gathering of family members will take place in Wisconsin when it is once again safe to travel. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is encouraged at www.LLS.org.