Beverly Jeanne Benash-Gibson

Edgerton, WI - Beverly J. Benash-Gibson, 91, of Edgerton, WI. passed into eternal life Wednesday, February 3, 2021 surrounded by loving family. She was born on April 29, 1929 in Janesville WI. to Sidney and Mildred Davis. She graduated from school in Janesville. She married Edward Benash on October 2, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church in Center Township. They had four children together. Edward preceded her in death on May 13, 1981 after 33 years of marriage. Beverly later met and married Bernard Gibson on June 26, 1993 and he preceded her in death on October 12, 1994. Beverly worked many years at various businesses including Amphenol controls, Parker Pen, and General Motors. She retired from General Motors in 1993. She was a member of UAW Local 95. Beverly enjoyed crocheting, reading, and baking with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Diane (Rodney) Kersten, a son, James (Susan) Benash, daughters-in-law, Connie (Schneider) Benash, and Connie Benash; seven grandchildren, Bill (Andrea Andrews) Benash, Julie (Thomas) Rogers, Jon (Heather) Benash, Joe (Kelli Clark) Benash, Kris (Bill) Nielsen, Jeremy (Alli) Benash, Amanda (Dani Hoskin) Benash; nine great grandchildren Lucas, Emily, Owen, Ava, Alex (Brigid), Harley (Alex Babiasz) Mathew, Cameron, Rebecca (Christian), and three great-great grandchildren Helene, Charlotte, and Sebastian. She is further survived by her sister, Carol Baumann, and two brothers, Sidney Davis and Richard Davis. Along with her husbands, Beverly was preceded in death by wo sons, Keith Benash and Steven Benash; also four brothers Donald Davis, William Davis, Norman Davis and Robert Davis. Private family services will be at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville due to covid-19. Burial will take place in Bethel Cemetery, Center, Township. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the loving care they gave Beverly in her final days.