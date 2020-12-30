December 25, 2020
Delavan, WI - Beverly Jean (Sargent) Karcher, 89, died Dec 25, 2020, after a long illness at Vintage on the Ponds Care Facility, Delavan, WI.
Beverly was born April 27, 1931 in Delavan, WI, the daughter of Blanche (Chamberlain) and William Delos Sargent. She was joined in marriage to Oscar Harold Karcher, Son of Henry and Selma (Jung) Karcher, on Oct 1, 1952 at the Brick Baptist Church, Walworth, WI .
Beverly was active in her church choirs at Delavan First Baptist Church, and her High School Glee clubs and choirs. She also sang many years in the Southeastern Sweet Adelines, a National sing Organization with Charter's throughout the world, and sang in two Barbershop Quartet's, The Ginger Gals and the Debonair's. These Quartets toured and sang on the local Nightclub circuit in Racine, Kenosha, Rock and Walworth Counties. Beverly and Oscar were active in the Walworth County Limber Timbers, a Square dance organization, which they both enjoyed for years.
She received her Real Estate license after completing her State Real Estate Bar Exam and became a Salesperson for Century 21 Real Estate in Delavan. Beverly and Oscar celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Oct 2002. They are both members of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. She was a member of Delavan High School Class Alumni and helped organize many class reunions. Beverly also volunteered and helped for years in the City of Delavan Voting Polls and was politically active.
Beverly is survived by Oscar her husband, 90 of Elkhorn, WI, their 6 children, Michael (Kathy), (Delavan), Susan (Tim), (Madison, WI), Penny, (Bill) Kresl, (Delavan), Kathy Horkavy, (Delavan), Scott, (Elkhorn), and Karolyn (John) Schramski, (Delavan). Beverly and Oscar have 13 Grandchildren, and 24 Great grandchildren. She has a younger sister Patricia (James) Quinn (AZ), Two sister-in- laws, Betty (St Germain, WI), Kay Sargent, (Delavan), and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Delos and Blanche, and her two brothers, Robin Sargent (St Germain, WI) and Daniel Sargent ( Delavan)
There will be a Private Service with a Memorial Service pending.
