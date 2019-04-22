May 14, 1934 - April 17, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Beverly Jean McKittrick (Rounds), age 84, died on April 17, 2019, while at her home with her family. Beverly was born on May 14, 1934, in Beloit, the daughter of Al and Iva (Cox) Rounds. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1952, and graduated from College in Springfield Missouri in 1953. She married Clint McKittrick Sr. on May 2, 1958, at the Family Worship Center in Beloit. Beverly was a lifelong member of the Family Worship Center, was a member of the Coachman Car Club with her husband and worked for 18 years as a machine operator at Regal Corporation until she retired. Beverly found joy in the lord and wanted the work to know about God and would pray with anyone needing uplifting. She lead many church events, groups and for many years also led the bible study at Beloit Health and Rehab nursing home. She loved to cook and especially enjoyed baking. She was famous for her delicious fudge.

She is survived by her husband, Clint; two children, B. Susan (Jeff) Pulkowski and Clint Jr. (Tammy) McKittrick; seven grandchildren: Mellissha, Constance, Shawn, Sarah, Christina, Jenna, Evelyn. She had five great grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Blazer; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings: George Rounds, Eunice Halock and Tina Bates.

Funeral services will be held at the Family Worship Center, 1020 Cranston Road in Beloit on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. A visitation will also take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private family burial will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery. The Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.