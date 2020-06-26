March 26, 1942 - June 24, 2020
Footville, WI -- Beverly Jean Butts, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua, WI. She was born March 26, 1942 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Verna (Qualley) Zimmerman. Beverly was in the Class of 1960 that graduated from South Wayne Union High School. She married Roger Butts on July 19, 1964 at St. Johns Church of Christ in Monroe. Beverly worked for 25 years as a School Aide at Franklin Middle School in Janesville. She had previously worked as a beautician. She was an active member of New Horizon United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Beverly loved watching her grandkids play sports and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; two daughters, Angie (Rich) Deegan and Stephanie (Steve) Larson; six grandchildren: Patrick, Devin, Brady, and Kelsey Deegan, Val and Jared Larson; two brothers, Roger (Jean) and Eldon (Sandy) Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Joanne Zimmerman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, LaVerne Zimmerman.
Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville at 1 p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 with Pastor Ran Yoo officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
For those visiting, please follow Covid rules.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville
(608) 879-2333