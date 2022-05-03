Avalon, WI - Beverly Jean Bobolz, age 83, of Avalon passed away Friday April 29, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. Beverly was born in Osage, IA on April 23, 1939, the daughter of Peter and Bertha (McDowell) Spoden. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1957.
Beverly married Gene A. Bobolz on September 28, 1957. Together, they farmed in Bradford Township on the farm where they continued to reside until they both passed away this year. In addition to farming with her husband, Beverly enjoyed caring for her family, golfing, gardening and raising her flowers.
Beverly Bobolz is survived by her children; Julie Mullikin, Theresa (Neil) Schnurr, Daniel (Lori) Bobolz; grandchildren, Marques (Lisa) Jacobson, Marshall (Hallie) Jacobson, Cameron Schnurr, Samantha Warner, Brandon Bobolz, Megan Bobolz, Rylee Mullikin, Blaine Mullikin; great-grandchildren, Blake Warner, Ginny Jacobson and Colin Jacobson; sisters, Kay Serleth and Fran Sheridan; brother-in-law, Phil Long; sister-in-law, Shari Spoden.
Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Gene Bobolz on January 25, 2022. She is also preceded in death by her father, Peter Spoden; her mother, Bertha Courtney, and her step-father, Alfred Courtney; brothers: Bob Spoden, Frank Spoden, Bill Spoden, and Edward Spoden; sisters: Dorothy Christensen, Mary Chapin, Agnes Jacobson, and Gen Long; sisters-in-law, Sonja Spoden, Ruth Spoden, and Eileen Spoden; brothers-in-law Gordon Christensen, Gene Serleth, Verne Jacobson, and Jim Sheridan.
Per Beverly's request, no services will be held. Private burial will be in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. The Bobolz family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
