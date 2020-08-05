June 16, 1932 - July 16, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Beverly J. Torkilson, age 88 of Clinton, WI died Thursday July 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born June 16, 1932 to the late Ralph Sr. and Blanche (Landers) Elliott in Janesville, WI. Beverly married her husband, Marlin Torkilson on September 6, 1950, in Shopiere. They were blessed with four children. Bev and Marlin were married sixty-two years until Marlin's death on July 12, 2013. Bev worked the family farm, was the township clerk, a secretary in the Clinton school system, owned Unique Gift and Variety and was a cashier at Clinton Foods. She was an active member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church serving as a superintendent, teaching Sunday school and organizing the Christmas plays. Beverly was an avid sports fan, supporting all the children's, grand children's and great grand children's sports activities and rooting for all teams associated with Wisconsin. Bev loved music and never missed a chance to play cards with family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her four children: Ronald (Debbie) Torkilson, Sandi Hargrave (Chris Chisnell), Gary (Corinne) Torkilson, and Brian (Carrie) Torkilson. She is further survived by brother, Ralph Jr. (Bonnie) Elliott; brother, Roger (Lois) Elliott; brother-in-law, Leslie (Edna) Torkilson; brother-in-law, Dennis Swanson; sister-in-law, Jean Krebs; Nine grandchildren; Seven great grand children; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Sr. and Blanche; her husband, Marlin; Sisters-in-law, Betty Krebs and Virginia Swanson; Brothers-in-law, Leroy Krebs and Wesley Krebs.
Beverly's Funeral Ceremony is at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at CLINTON CEMETERY. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her husband with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. A time of remembrance and fellowship will follow at Cougar Lanes, 204 Mill Street, Clinton, from 12-3 p.m.. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Meadow Park Nursing Home, the Mercy Health Care System and Beverly's Doctors at Beloit Health Care for the splendid care Beverly received.