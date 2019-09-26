Beverly J. Schwellenbach

April 17, 1925 - September 23, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Beverly J. Gikling Schwellenbach, of Beloit, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 94, after a long illness. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Stella Ovedia King and Bernie Millard Gikling, one of three children. She attended UW-LaCrosse, and graduated from UW-Stout (Menomonie, WI) with a degree in Home Economics. She taught at South Beloit Jr. High for 23 years, with additional teaching experience as a substitute and summer school teacher after retirement in Janesville, Clinton and Orfordville. She married August Wallace Schwellenbach on December 19, 1948 in Menomonie and had two children, a daughter, Donna and son, William. She was a lifelong Lutheran, and member of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton where she sang in their award winning choir for 20 years. She loved cooking, especially the study of nutrition, driving, jogging, sewing, animals, literature, singing, teaching and was a vegetarian. She also had a lifelong interest in writing, publishing an article on nutrition in Let's Live magazine.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Donna; and daughter-in-law, Kim. She is preceded in death by her husband, August; and son, William.

