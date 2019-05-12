November 30, 1931 - May 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Beverly J. Glass, age 87, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, WI, on November 30, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Olga (Bakken) Moe. She married James Glass, Sr. on August 10, 1968. She worked at General Motors for 27 years before retiring in 1989. Beverly enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, and she was a great cook.

Beverly is survived by her husband, James; son, James Glass, Jr.; grandchildren, Aaron Hodge and Melissa Hodge Dahlke; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Hodge, Madelyne Atkinson, and Addison Dahlke; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers; five sisters; and great-grandson, Christopher Hodge

Private family services will be held in the future. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com