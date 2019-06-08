July 31, 1919 - May 3, 2019

Elkhorn/formerly Friendship, WI -- Beverly Delight Findreng-Folgers, age 99, of Elkhorn, formerly of Friendship, WI, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Kindred Hearts Assisted Living in Elkhorn. Beverly was born on July 31, 1919, in LaCrosse, WI, to Ben and Bertha (Pederson) Bright. She graduated in 1937 school in Houston, MN. Beverly married Orville "Ole" Findreng on August 15, 1940 in Decorah, IA. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1990. She married John Folgers on October 29, 1994. Beverly worked for the State Long Distance Telephone Company for 25 years, retiring in 1983. In 1984, she and Ole moved to Adams County, where she lived until moving to Elkhorn in 2013. Beverly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, playing cards, and wintering in Florida. She was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church and LWML in Dellwood, WI, and was a past member of the Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie L. Morrow, Nancy J. (Richard) Gaddini, Thomas B. (Marcia Ferry) Findreng, and Sally A. (Robert) Schleiger; grandchildren: Daniel T. Morrow, Michelle (Charles) Roche, Richard (Erica) Gaddini, Caitlyn (Chad) Bertrand, Maxwell J. Findreng, Stacey M. (Tim) Forster, Mindy (Charles) L. Brunswick; great-grandchildren: Brooke A. Morrow, Richard D. Morrow, Ava Gaddini, Lila Gaddini, Thorin Forster, Thayden Forster, Camber Brunswick, Bergen Brunswick, and Isaac Bertrand. Beverly was preceded in death by her grandmother, Emma Pederson; mother, Bertha Pederson Rega; first husband, Orville Findreng; second husband, John Folgers; and grandson, Richard M. Morrow.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the United in Christ Lutheran Church in Dellwood, WI. Friends may call at the church on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences