Janesville, WI - Beverly E. Bunker, age 82, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Janesville. Beverly was born in Chicago on May 29, 1939; the daughter of Henry and Lucille (Staniec) Hoch. After graduating from High School, Beverly married Charles Bunker at the First Baptist Church in Bloomingdale, Illinois on June 22, 1957. Beverly enjoyed gardening at home and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, and often volunteered her time at the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens, and for ECHO. Above all, Beverly absolutely adored her family, especially her grandson, Evan. She will be dearly missed.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Charles Bunker; son, Chuck (Lori) Bunker; grandson, Evan Bunker; sisters, Fran (Tim) Harder and Jan Gregg; and extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
To honor Beverly's wishes, no services are being held. A private family urn committal will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Bunker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
