Beverly Deininger

April 27, 1939 - September 19, 2022

Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Beverly Deininger, wife, mother, grandmother and lover of life, laughter and flowers, passed away September 19th, 2022. Beverly was born in Decatur Township, Brodhead Wisconsin on April 27th, 1939 to Clifford and Hattie Hintzman. Beverly was raised on the farm with two older brothers. She attended Badger School and Brodhead High School, graduating in 1957. She worked at the Green County Bank until she married. Bev met Virgil Deininger at the popcorn stand in town, and married on October 17,1959. Together, they raised their daughters Cheryl, Michelle and Shannon on their farm in Spring Grove Township. They retired from farming in 2019, when they built a new home in town.