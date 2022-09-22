Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Beverly Deininger, wife, mother, grandmother and lover of life, laughter and flowers, passed away September 19th, 2022. Beverly was born in Decatur Township, Brodhead Wisconsin on April 27th, 1939 to Clifford and Hattie Hintzman. Beverly was raised on the farm with two older brothers. She attended Badger School and Brodhead High School, graduating in 1957. She worked at the Green County Bank until she married. Bev met Virgil Deininger at the popcorn stand in town, and married on October 17,1959. Together, they raised their daughters Cheryl, Michelle and Shannon on their farm in Spring Grove Township. They retired from farming in 2019, when they built a new home in town.
Beverly was a woman of craft and was truly artistic and creative in all that she made, making everything with deep detail and precision. She was a quilter, sewer, crafter, amongst her many other artistic endeavors. Beverly had many beloved hobbies which she enjoyed teaching and passing along to her kids and grandkids. Beverly made each of her grandchildren a quilt for their graduation to send them off to college wrapped in her love. She was also the Spring Grove 4-H sewing and home furnishing leader. She had a natural talent and passion for flowers, and her green thumb was displayed in brilliant flower gardens that she tended until her death. Beverly was part of the Bluebird Association and was 70th in the state of Wisconsin for fledgling bluebirds. She had several bird houses around the farm and loved tending them and showing the baby bluebirds to her friends and family. Beverly was an avid reader. Her interest in history, including local schoolhouses and cheese factories was shared through writing and teaching.
After raising their children, Beverly worked at The Gift Castle, Ahrens Acres and Ten Eyck Orchard. She was a member of the CBS Homemakers club and the Brodhead United Methodist Church. Whenever anyone encountered Beverly, she was a friendly face and big personality. Her fiery spirit and big laughs were passed on to everyone that had the luck of meeting her.
Beverly was a force for gathering her family and was always the center of every game and conversation. She loved creating a beautiful and loving home for her family. These memories are held dear by her children and their husbands: Cheryl Deininger (Donald Maas), Michelle (Tim) Osterhaus, and Shannon (Dave) Kunstman, grandchildren: Mitch and Maggie Osterhaus, and Ella, Sophie and Josh Kunstman. She surrounded her entire family with deep love and pride. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Hintzman, and sister-in-law Arleen Hintzman.
Beverly's bravery and grit throughout her life's hardships and health struggles will always come to mind for all who knew her. She faced each adversity with a positive attitude including the loss of her leg in 2019. She was the face of resilience and always reminded her family that "she had more living to do!" Her prosthetic leg will be donated to Limbs for Life.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the many healthcare workers who touched and cared for Beverly over the years. We especially want to thank the staff at SSM Monroe Hospital ICU for their compassionate care extended to Beverly and her family.
A memorial service will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Upon completion of the services, family and friends will be invited to gather at the Kelch Aviation Museum in Brodhead for food, refreshments and a time to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Burial of Beverly's cremated remains will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be forwarded to Limbs for Life Foundation and The United Methodist Church.
Beverly's strength and friendly smile lives on in every person she met. We will continue to look for the good in life in her honor.