Beverly "Bev" Wescott

Janesville, WI -- Beverly "Bev" A. Wescott, age 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Jefferson Memory Care Facility. Bev was born in Janesville on June 27, 1928; the daughter of Marshall A. and Mabel M. (Buggs) Hanson. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1946, Bev married her loving husband, Rollin "Rollie" Wescott in Janesville on August 2, 1947. They were blessed with three daughters: Suzanne, Priscilla and Dawn. Bev enjoyed working alongside her husband Rollie at the family business, Wescott Auto Salvage. Bev also enjoyed volunteering her time as a Girl Scout Leader and with the St. Rose Church Circle. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and member of our community, and her legacy of love and kindness will live on through her family and friends. Bev will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughters, Priscilla (Buster) Collette and Dawn Grenzow; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and extended family. Bev is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rollin Wescott in 2018; daughter, Suzanne Braden; and sons-in-law, Ronnie Braden and Bill Grenzow.
A private family service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Milton.