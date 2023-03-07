Beverly Ann Wilson

Janesville, WI - Beverly Ann (Weldy) Wilson, age 87, passed quietly from this world in the company of her children on the afternoon of March 2, 2023. Born to Ottmar and Evelyn (Fischer) Weldy on January 13, 1936, in Boscobel, WI, Beverly was the first of three daughters. Soon after graduating from Avoca High School, class of 1954, Beverly married Charles W. Wilson in the parsonage of the Avoca Bible Church. The small ceremony was held on June 13, 1954, after which Beverly relocated to Janesville where Charles was employed with Fisher Body Works. The couple celebrated the births of nine children over the course of 20 years: Jackie (Bob) Monroe, Deb (Jeff) Howard, Tom (Mia) Wilson, Bill Wilson, Jill (partner of Sheldon Cherry), Bob Wilson, Julie (David) Haag, Sherry (Robert) Catacutan, and Victoria (Mike) Flynn. Beverly devoted her time to raising her family, while occasionally also caring for the children of friends and family during the day. In 1982, Beverly courageously endeavored to continue raising her two youngest children on her own after the couple divorced. In her free time, Beverly enjoyed walking, reading, and listening to classic country tunes and traditional gospel hymns while singing along. She delighted in visits from her adult children and their burgeoning families.
Beverly is survived by her children and their partners; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy Kohlmeyer and Judy Cook, both of Waunakee. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Josh Frazer; daughter-in-law, Susan Flood; and brothers in-law, Gary Kohlmeyer and Gene Cook. Beverly was deeply loved by her family and those who came to know her over the years, especially the caregivers at Our House Memory Care, Janesville, who were usually entertained by her mischief.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Memorials in Beverly's name are preferred to Promedica: 6000 E, State St. suite 100, Rockford Il, 61108 or My Choice WI - Rock County: 37 S. Water St. E., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
The family would like to extend special appreciation to the hospice workers at ProMedica of Rockford, IL and the staff of My Choice, WI—Your gentle care and steadfast dedication has made all the difference. Thank you.
