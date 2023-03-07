Beverly Ann Wilson

January 13, 1936 - March 2, 2023

Janesville, WI - Beverly Ann (Weldy) Wilson, age 87, passed quietly from this world in the company of her children on the afternoon of March 2, 2023. Born to Ottmar and Evelyn (Fischer) Weldy on January 13, 1936, in Boscobel, WI, Beverly was the first of three daughters. Soon after graduating from Avoca High School, class of 1954, Beverly married Charles W. Wilson in the parsonage of the Avoca Bible Church. The small ceremony was held on June 13, 1954, after which Beverly relocated to Janesville where Charles was employed with Fisher Body Works. The couple celebrated the births of nine children over the course of 20 years: Jackie (Bob) Monroe, Deb (Jeff) Howard, Tom (Mia) Wilson, Bill Wilson, Jill (partner of Sheldon Cherry), Bob Wilson, Julie (David) Haag, Sherry (Robert) Catacutan, and Victoria (Mike) Flynn. Beverly devoted her time to raising her family, while occasionally also caring for the children of friends and family during the day. In 1982, Beverly courageously endeavored to continue raising her two youngest children on her own after the couple divorced. In her free time, Beverly enjoyed walking, reading, and listening to classic country tunes and traditional gospel hymns while singing along. She delighted in visits from her adult children and their burgeoning families.

