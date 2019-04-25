September 9, 1939 - April 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Beverly Ann Wilson, age 79, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born on September 9, 1939 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Leo and Vergie (Banker) Holloway. She married Clayton Thomas Wilson, Sr. on June 17, 1956. Beverly was a long-time Janesville area resident, and was formerly employed as a teacher's aid at the Johnstown Community School. From 1972 until she retired June 7, 2002, Beverly was employed by Accudyne/ATK where she was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95 and served as shop chairperson. For many years, Beverly was very active in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Surviving are four children: Lora (Randal) Marsh of Milton, Sue (Harley Von Behren) Wilson of Richland Center, Clayton (Lori) Wilson of Milton, and Jeffrey (Jeanne) Wilson of Kansas City, MO; her daughter-in-law, Juli Wilson of Whitewater; eight grandchildren: Lindsay (John), Janelle, Alisha (Chuck), Clayton III (Nicki), Chelsea (Luke), Brock, Bryce, and Makenzy; 11 great-grandchildren: Trista, Faith, Caitlin, Austin, Dakota, Hayden, Brennen, Brogen, Denver, Bowen, Clayton IV; two sisters, Marjorie Brown and Carol (Larry) Hynek; one brother, Gary (Sharon) Holloway; numerous other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Wilson Sr. on December 31, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rodney Wilson; two grandsons, Luc and Jerrod; one brother, Jim Holloway; one sister, Lorraine Brown; as well as her beloved dog, Wilson.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 1618 East Racine Street, Janesville with funeral services to follow at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Rev. Jerry Dean will officiate. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Wilson family.

Beverly's family wishes to give special thanks to her neighbors where she resided before going to Rock Haven for all of their help. Also, to Dr. William West, for the special care that he gave to her. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Rock Haven (Sandstone West), and the Agrace Hospice staff