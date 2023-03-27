Beverly Ann (Kruger) "Bev" Pettit

November 28, 1937 - March 21, 2023

Milton, WI - Beverly "Bev" Ann Pettit, 85, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of March 21, 2023, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Beverly was born on November 28,1937 to the late Frank and Hazel (Myers) Kruger in Sibley Township Crowing, Minnesota.

