Beverly Ann (Kruger) "Bev" Pettit

Milton, WI - Beverly "Bev" Ann Pettit, 85, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of March 21, 2023, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Beverly was born on November 28,1937 to the late Frank and Hazel (Myers) Kruger in Sibley Township Crowing, Minnesota.
On June 30, 1956, Beverly Kruger Married Darold Pettit. They had 3 children. Bev was a stay-at-home mother. She also did bookkeeping for the family business. Bev and Darold were members of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton. Bev enjoyed doing crafts with her children and grandchildren. Bev and Darold enjoyed camping and would travel in the motor home. They traveled to Florida for the winter months and had a seasonal camping spot at Lakeview for 38 years. They also would take grandchildren from Illinois to camp with grandchildren from Minnesota. Bev and Darold enjoyed going snowmobiling in their younger years. She was always a proud supporter of the family stock car racing teams and seldom missed a race. She loved visiting with grandchildren and getting the young great grandchildren to smile. Bev was known as Grandma to most employees and customers at Lakeview Bar and Restaurant. She was very proud of her status as grandma to all. Bev enjoyed going to go to breakfast at Parkview Cafe in Milton with her friends. Bev was known for her firecracker personality, sense of humor and her red hair.
She is survived by her loving children, Charles (Pat) Pettit, Gary (Jane) Pettit, Sherry Koep of Milton; grandchildren: Scott Koep, Jake (Allison) Pettit, Sarah (Mike) Young, Ginger (Steve) Hagemann, Stephanie (Mike) Breth; great grandchildren: Kendra, Macie, Wyatt, Saige, Weston, Addilyn and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband Darold who passed on their 64th wedding anniversary, June 30, 2020. She was also preceded by 7 siblings and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton with Pastor John Swanson officiating. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.albrechtufneralhomes.com
