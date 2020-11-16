April 23, 1929 - November 11, 2020
Elkhorn,, WI - Beverly Ann Jones, 91, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin surrounded by family. She was born on April 23, 1929 to George and Vera Moldenhauer joining an older sister, Shirley. Beverly grew up in Downers Grove, IL and attended nursing school at Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. It was during college that she met her future husband Philip T. Jones who was the brother of her college roommate's boyfriend. After college she worked at hospitals in and around the Chicago area and enjoyed traveling with her many friends before marrying Phil on July 30, 1955 in Elkhorn, WI. Once she relocated to the Elkhorn area, she worked as a surgical nurse at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Burlington, WI before taking a hiatus to raise her growing family. Bev returned to her career in nursing when she joined the Walworth County Visiting Nurse Service, where she worked for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995. She continued caring for others in retirement by serving as Parish Nurse for the United Methodist Church in Elkhorn as well as working as a hospice volunteer and with many of the blood drives throughout the Elkhorn area. Beverly was actively involved in the community serving as a member of the Elkhorn Planning Commission, Elkhorn Women's Club and as a volunteer with the Elkhorn Food Pantry. Her church was a significant part of her life and she served in numerous capacities including Sunday School and Youth Group leader, United Methodist Women at the local and state level, church mission work, organizing and supporting church rummage sales, luncheons and coordinated the church's "Giving Tree" benefiting individuals served through the Walworth County Social Services. Music was very important to Bev throughout her life and she sang in community and church choirs as well as performed as a soloist for many weddings and special events. She cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother spending as much time as possible with her family. She and her husband both loved to travel and took their children camping across North America each summer as they were growing up. Upon retirement they traveled extensively in their motor home and often met up with their children and grandchildren along the way. They spent winter months in Florida where they could visit with close family and friends as well as entertain children and grandchildren avoiding the worst of the chilly Wisconsin winters. Beverly is survived by children: Bonnie (Jon) Goertz, Rothschild, WI; Robin Jones, Chicago, IL; Rebecca (Bryan) Haight, Sun Prairie, WI; Eric Jones, Elkhorn, WI; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Philip, son Scott, her parents, and sister. Memorials can be made to the Lakeland Animal Shelter and the St. Croix Hospice. A private family celebration of life will be held followed by a private burial along with her husband Philip T Jones who passed away on June 12, 2020 at Hazel Ridge Cemetery, Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Jones Family.