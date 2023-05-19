Beverly A Hanson May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 5, 1945 - March 24, 2023Waunakee, WI - Beverly Ann Hanson of Waunakee, WI, was called to eternal life on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the age of 77, due to heart failure.Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, WI, at 11:00 a.m.For condolences and the full obituary, please visit: https://obits.cremationsocietyofmadison.com/beverly-hanson. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Rock County 4-H Fair Court of Honor candidates named Judge not inclined to shut down pipeline, pleads with Wisconsin tribe to work with oil company Public record for May 18, 2023 'The future is here': Evers, internet provider discuss rural broadband projects Public record for May 17, 2023 Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW