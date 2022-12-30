Beverly A. Cochrane

January 12, 1933 - December 28, 2022

Beloit, WI - Beverly A. Cochrane 89, of Beloit, Wisconsin died Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Willowick in Beloit. She was born January 12, 1933, to Armand and Ann (Schmidt) Fregeau in Beloit. Bev graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1951. She married William H. Cochrane on November 10, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2014. Bev was employed by Beloit Corporation as a traffic manager for many years until her retirement and was a member of the Beloit Corporation Quarter Century Club.

