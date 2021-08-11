Janesville, WI - Beverley Ann Bogk, age 77, lost her 3-year battle with Glioblastoma Cancer. She passed away into the night with family at her side and her beloved Milwaukee Brewers playing in the background.
Beverley was born on Jan 2, 1944, in Milwaukee to Clement and Ruth (Warren) Berg. She graduated from Mercy High School in Milwaukee, and the University of WI Whitewater with a master's degree in business. Bev inspired students at the University of WI Sheboygan as a faculty member of the business program.
Bev lived her life as an artist. She started Bev's China Studio in Janesville, to share her passion and beautiful china painting. For many years, she provided personalized wedding, birth, and other hand-painted gifts to the local community. She also participated in the broader community of artists, holding a membership in the Blackhawk China Painters, and acting as President of the Wisconsin Organization of China Painters.
Beverley was an avid WI sports fan never missing a chance to watch the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers and her whoo-hoos could be heard throughout the house whenever there was a good play.
She was a loving mother to 2 sons Charles of Corpus Christi TX and Keith (Michelle) of Milton WI. Sister to Rita (Tim) Child of San Rafael CA. Grandma to Marcus of Ft Lauderdale FL, Lucas of Janesville WI and Thorn of Wichita KS and the aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bev was part of a big family, and everyone will miss her sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clement Sr and Ruth Berg. Brothers Philip, Charles, Warren, Glenn, and Clement Jr and sister Patricia Herrmann.
There will be a celebration of her life at her home in Janesville for family and friends on August 15, 2021 from 1-3pm.
The family would like to thank Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home for all their assistance.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverley Bogk as a living tribute
