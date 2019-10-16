October 24, 1922 - October 13, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- BettyAnn M. Kronwall, age 96, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Arbor Village in Lake Geneva. Betty was born on October 24, 1922 in West Allis, WI, the daughter of Morris and Elizabeth (Moon) Leiser. She married John Kronwall on July 12, 1947 in West Allis. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2002. Betty was an active member of the Zenda, WI community where she raised her family. She will long be remembered for her humility and kindness to others. She treasured the time she spent with family and friends and found joy in the simple things of life.

BettyAnn was the loving mother of Judy (Dennis) Gasper, Karen (Bob) Sperber, Dick (Susan) Kronwall, Marjorie (Peter) Deibel, Tom (Susan) Kronwall, Andy (Kathy) Kronwall and Liz (Homer) Bauman. She loved all of her 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. Private burial to follow at the Linn-Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Time is Now, P.O. BOX 1, Lake Geneva, or the Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.