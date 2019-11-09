Betty Wendlandt

April 20, 1946 - September 14, 1925

Brodhead, WI -- Betty Jean Wendlandt, age 94, was born on September 14, 1925 in Brodhead, the daughter of John and Jennie (Hanson) Knudson. She married Marvin Wendlandt on April 20, 1946. He preceded her in death in March of 1987. Betty and her husband purchased and ran Engles grocery and meat market in 1961 until 1978. Betty cooked at the Harris House, then worked for 25 years at the Swiss Colony before retiring in 2004.

Betty is survived by three sons, Charles Wendlandt (Rose Handel) of Brodhead, Ray (Debbie) Wendlandt of Brodhead and Roy Wendlandt of Beloit; a granddaughter, Destiny (Dustin) Hanson; four great-grandchildren: Blake, Jayden, Devin and Addisyn; two step-grandchildren, David and Deanna Shultz; nieces, Jean Steuri and Mary Ferguson; nephews, Rex Blum and Terry Wenger; and many other great-grandchildren; and great nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin in 1987; siblings, Fern (Joe) Johnson, Alvina (Herbert) Blum and Belle (John) Wenger; nephews: Delos, Eric and Wilbur Johnson, Lonnie and Jay Blum and Ernest Wenger.

Funeral services will take place at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead, WI, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 897-2484