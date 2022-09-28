February 25, 2022 - September 24, 2022
Rockton, IL - Betty Susan "Sue" Sager died on September 24, 2022 in Milwaukee, WI surrounded by her family.
She was born to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Stafford) Wallace on February 25, 1955 in Richland Center, WI. She married Thomas Sager on January 7, 1978 at her parent's home in Clinton, WI. Together, they raised two children that they were both very proud of: Elizabeth and Benjamin. In 2019, she was pleasantly surprised to become a grandmother to Selena who she adored with all of her heart. Sue was a fiercely independent woman with an amazing sense of humor and a laugh to match. She cherished her role as the family mischief maker and loved every moment of it. She was proud of the fact that she was the one to teach the younger ones to swear and to put olives on their fingers.
Sue graduated from Clinton High School in 1973. When her children were young, she waitressed at a number of supper clubs and she always said that if waitressing had benefits, she would have done it forever. She was then hired at General Motors and they put her through schooling at Blackhawk Tech to become a toolmaker. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and sewing. Sue was an extremely talented quilter and maker who loved to make gifts for others. The family is asking that anyone that had a quilt gifted by Sue to please bring it to the visitation so that they can all be displayed together one last time.
Sue is survived by her children, Beth (Dan) Roman and Benn; granddaughter, Selena; siblings, Bev Ingolia, Barb Correll, Dan (Gloria) Wallace, Cindy (Dan) Gander, and Linda (Tim) Holcomb; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Ken and Betty Wallace; brother-in-law, Chuck Ingolia; and nephews, Shawn Nicholson and Douglas Timmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, The Skin Cancer Foundation, and The Rosecrance Foundation are encouraged.
A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Erik Henry officiating. Burial will be in Shopiere Cemetery. A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A visitation of remembrance will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church.
