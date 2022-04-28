Betty Marie (Waldman) Schmit

January 12, 1931 - March 31, 2022
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - OnMarch 31st, 2022,Betty (Elizabeth) Schmit (Waldman) died at her long-term memory care facility, Sunlit Gardens in Alta Loma, California after a long battle with dementia. She was 91years old. Betty was born on January 12, 1931 in Janesville, WI. She graduated from St Mary's High School in 1939, and went on to work in Madison, WI, where she met George Schmit. Betty and George married in 1953 in Janesville. George was enlisted in the Air Force, and they moved several times throughout his time in the service. George served in the Korean War, and Betty lived in Janesville with her parents and their first child, Debbie. When George returned, they lived in several different cities while in college, and ultimately they settled in Upland, California in 1966. At that time, they had all 5 of their children, and Upland is where they remained for the rest of their marriage/lives. Betty was a founding member of The Uplanders Club and had been one of the last surviving founders before her death. She worked many years in customer service at Avery Label. When George became ordained as a Deacon in the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Bernardino, Betty began service to the church with her husband in the ministries of Marriage Preparation, Baptism, and Annulments for over 20 years. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and anyone who knew her loved how genuinely nice and warm she was to all.
Betty is survived by her children: Deborah (Barry) of Alta Loma, CA; Angela (Terry) Schmit-Fargen of Arbor Vitae, WI; Michael Schmit of Las Vegas, NV; Therese Schmit of Fontana, CA; and Diane (John) Kozar of Fairport, NY; sibling, James (Kathy) Waldman of Sacramento, CA. Betty is also survived by eight grandchildren: Doug (Laura) Zwerner; Greg Zwerner; Bridget (Tony) DeGrand; Patrick Fargen; David (Jessica) Kozar; Kent (Erin) Kozar; Paige Kozar; and Michael (Ellie) Kozar; six great-grandchildren: Lily and Nolan Zwerner; Jackson (and soon to be baby brother) DeGrande; Riley and Harper Kozar. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Schmit; parents, Bill and Ruth Waldman; siblings, Dorothy Waldman and Phil Waldman; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Schmit.
A viewing for Betty is scheduled for 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. on May 26th, at Stone Funeral Home in Upland, CA. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00a.m. on May 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Upland, CA. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at Sunlit Gardens Memory Care in Alta Loma for all of the love and tender care they provided to Betty during her last years. We also want to thank Cambridge Hospice for their love and care during this past year. The family asks that donations be sent to The Uplanders Charitable Club Organization (PMB #147 154-A West Foothill Blvd., Upland CA, 91786) or His Hands Food Pantry (877 N. Campus Ave., Upland, CA. 91786) in lieu of flowers.