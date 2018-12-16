Betty Mantey

January 27, 1927 - December 9, 2018

Wilmington, NC -- Betty Mantey, age 91, of Wilmington, NC, entered into her heavenly home on Sunday, December 9, 2018. Betty was born in Deloit, IA, and spent her childhood and early adult years in Charter Oak. She moved with her husband, Karl, and four children to Janesville, WI in 1959. Betty was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She served as secretary for several Principals at Craig High School throughout her 43 years of employment.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her four children: Monty (Donna) of Wilmington, NC, Morris (Pat) of Mt. Joy, PA, Monica Mantey Morris of Aransas Pass, TX, and Mari Mantey (Chris) Martin of Holland, MI; grandchildren: Matthew (Michelle) Mantey, Mark (Megan) Mantey, Dan (Krista) Mantey, Mike (Sara) Mantey, Jeff (Sharon) Goodman, Andy (Kelly) Goodman, Alyssa (Steve) Moss, Ara Crittenden, and Geoff (Ellen) Crittenden; and 14 great-grandchildren; also surviving are nephews, Barry (Pat) Hiller and Tom (Jean) Hiller.

Service plans are pending. Share memories and condolences at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099

