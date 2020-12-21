Betty Mae (Farrar) Sanders

May 20, 1931 - December 15, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Betty (M) Sanders (Farrar), 89 of Whitewater, passed peacefully to eternal life on December 15, 2020 at Glenwood, Mulberry Memory Care in Whitewater, WI. Betty Mae was born on May 20, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Genevieve Farrar (Mitchell). Betty Mae was a devoted loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Betty was a Bookkeeper for Chaney Tire Service in Darien, WI
She loved tending to and sharing her flowers and caring for her birds and kitties. She enjoyed crocheting and playing the organ, loved and collected Pandas and was an avid puzzler for many years. Betty was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Whitewater.
Betty is survived by her three daughters: Darlene (Jack) Gill of Spring Grove, IL; Holly (Everett) Smith of Whitewater, WI; April (John) Munson of West Bend, WI; and one son, Eric (Mary) Hayden of Beloit, WI. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Barbara (Shannon) Smith-Hicks; her great-granddaughters, Trinity and Aviva Smith-Hicks, nephews and nieces and her very special friend Bob.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Shelly, parents, Russell and Genevieve, two brothers, Russ and Bill, and nephew Rusty.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to the entire staff at Glenwood, Mulberry Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional loving, kind and considerate care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Whitewater or Touched by a Paw of Whitewater.