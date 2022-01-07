March 17, 1945 - January 4, 2022
Janesville, WI - This is the story of Betty Lu (Richards) Glende. Betty was a wonderful and amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and sister. She is loved, will be missed, and will always be cherished by her family and many friends. Betty Lu's grandchildren and great-grandchildren affectionately called her G-ma or Gi-Gi.
Betty's story begins March 17, 1945, the oldest child to Russ and Geraldine Prielipp Richards. Betty was born, raised and made her home in Janesville Wisconsin. She excelled in so many areas growing up, and always loved life. Betty was an All-State cheerleader at Janesville High School; however, it was thanks to passion from her father Russ, that Betty and her brother Bob became consummate equestrians leading to her true love for horses, they shaped her life and family. Their accomplishments became known throughout the United States in the world of Hackney Ponies. In the name of Riverview Pony Farm, Betty, her daughter Debra Lu and brother Bob rose to the top of the show horse world with champions. Betty's notable ponies she excelled with were Riverview's Miss Perfection, Fantasia, Zima, Tijuana Temptation and Tommy Hilfiger.
Betty was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church, and participated in many committees over the years. She was most proud of the Christmas decorations committee and the beautiful sanctuary she helped with each year. Betty was also an active participant in the Janesville Ladies Elks for over 40 years, avid golfer in the Riverside Women's League, and member of the Bower City Garden Club.
Betty was famous for her love of life in general but also for her love of golf, horse racing (or really betting the ponies) her sailor dives in her pool, poker with girlfriends, Zumba dancing, Standard Poodles, boating, waterskiing, Badger football tailgates, as well as margarita salt, Fritos, and late dancing with her beloved husband.
Although Betty never had any trouble finding time for the farm, it was her entrepreneurship that made her famous in Janesville. From the time she was 15 years old in 1960 she started a successful business known as Betty's Dog Grooming. She worked tirelessly but with love and compassion for each of her dogs until she retired in 2002.
When Betty was in the 5th grade, she met the love of her life, David O. Glende from Janesville. They were married June 27, 1963 and started their life and family on Riverview Pony Farm. Their amazing lives as parents began with the birth of twins, Brad and Bob in December of 1963. However, Betty made it clear to Dave their lives would not be complete without another child. Dave made her promise, a third child must be a daughter. In typical Betty Lu fashion, she got her way, and in 1973 their daughter Debra Lu was born.
This past summer, Betty and David celebrated 58 years of marriage for a full week with their family of 21 and growing, in Lake Norris, Tennessee.
Betty's grandchildren came to be her heart and joy, and she was always about family first. There's no denying her grandchildren were the people that she loved the most. Time spent at Grandma's house was very special for her grandchildren, and parents were not always encouraged to stay too long.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Betty are her father Russell K. Richards, and her mother Geraldine Caroline. Betty is survived by her husband, David of 58 years; three children: Robert (Sarah) Glende of Sugar Grove, IL, Bradley (Dina) Glende of Lake Orion, MI and Debra (Eric) Hamelback of Paris, KY; seven grandchildren: Brittney (Ryan) Hines, Tyler (Briana) Glende, Mitchell Glende, Grant (Elyse) Glende, Gabrielle (Derek) Krueger and Austen and Hannah Hamelback; two great-grandchildren, Payson and Haelynn Hines; brother, Robert (Kathy) Richards of Janesville; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Betty's name to the Janesville Ladies Elk's Club and Mercy Hospital ICU for much needed IPads. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Masks will be required for anyone coming to either the visitation at the funeral home or the service at the church regardless of vaccination status.