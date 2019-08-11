Betty Louise Engler

July 11, 1929 - August 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Betty Louise (Kennedy) Engler, age 90, of Janesville passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Willowick Assisted Living. Betty was born in Cleveland, OH, on July 11, 1929, the daughter of Arthur and Jenny (Carlson) Kennedy. Betty graduated from Fort Atkinson High School, and attended Milton College, where she met Richard John Engler. They were married on August 20, 1949 in Carbondale, IL. Betty later received a degree in education from UW-Whitewater. She taught at the Edgerton Elementary School from 1967 until she retired in 1989. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed traveling and spending time at the family cabin in Northern Wisconsin.

Betty is survived by three sons: David (Vicki), Phillip, and Jeffrey; five grandchildren: Patrick, Nathan, Elizabeth Crowley, Alicia, and Erin; a great-grandson, Damien; and her brother, John (Carol) Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who died on September 8, 2011; her sister, Mary McCarthy; and her parents.

Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home with Rev. Carlos Careaga officiating. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com