January 3, 1944 - May 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mrs. Betty Lou Vesterfelt passed away peacefully on May 26th, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. Betty was born on January 31, 1944 to Mr. Claire and Mrs. Helen Cooper of Elkhorn, WI. As a teenager, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ, and joined East Delavan Baptist Church, where she met David and eventually married on November 9th, 1963. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church, where she loved to sing hymns with her husband and in the choir. She also enjoyed playing the accordion, organ and piano. She loved to read, and enjoy an afternoon with puzzles and creative coloring. Her family was the center of her beautiful life, and she received great joy spending time at holiday and birthday gatherings playing games and reminiscing. Betty retired from the State of Wisconsin's School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville, WI. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she will be remembered and cherished by many.

Betty is survived by her sons: Timothy Vesterfelt and Daniel Vesterfelt; daughter, Trudi Goodrich; sisters: Kathleen Vivian, Lorraine McGinnett, Lola Meyer; brothers, Billy Cooper and Jon Cooper; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Allan Vesterfelt; her son, Donald Steven Vesterfelt; and twin sister, Barbara Cooper.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. to reflect and remember Betty, hosted by her family at Westside Baptist Church, 3227 W County Road A, Janesville, WI.

Betty's family would like to thank the Sisters of Charity, and the caring staff at St. Elizabeth Manor for their generosity and kind attention during her stay at the facility.