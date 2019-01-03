June 23, 1930 - December 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Betty Lou Sass, age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Nazareth Skilled Nursing Center in Stoughton. She was born on June 23, 1930 in North Dakota, the daughter of Lyle and Millie Lindberg. She married her loving husband George C. Sass on July 16, 1950 in California, and they spent 50 wonderful years wed before George's passing on May 5, 2001. Betty will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Betty is survived by her children: Janiene Beauchene of Portland, OR, Jeffrey Sass of Madison, Janelle Townsend of Buffalo, WY, Jay (Julia) Sass of Oregon, WI, Jill Landre of Janesville; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; and her husband, George.
A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Luke's Cemetery in Middleton, Wisconsin. Memorial donations can be made to American Alzheimer Association, in lieu of flowers. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse