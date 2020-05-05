June 26, 1931 - May 3, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Betty Lou Milks (McMurray), age 88, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on May 3, 2020 at the Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead. Betty was born on June 26, 1931 in DuQuoin, IL, the daughter of a coal miner, Louie and Goldie (Gross) McMurray. Betty graduated from DuQuoin High School in 1949. She moved to live with her brothers in Freeport, and later graduated from nursing school in Freeport in 1953. There she met her best friend Sharon and Curt Diemer, who in turn introduced her to her future husband, Jim Milks. They married on May 8, 1954 in Freeport. Jim passed away on November 27, 1988. Betty worked for many years as a registered nurse for St. Clare Hospital, and in the Brodhead Clinic for Dr. Stuessy. She loved working with the local families and helping them. She retired in 1991 from St. Clare Hospital in Monroe. Betty was a Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed watching all the grandchildren's sports events over the years. She also enjoyed traveling, and made two trips to Europe. Other enjoyments included going to antique stores and rummage sales, drinking a Bloody Mary while at a Friday night fish fry, and having pie and coffee.
Betty is survived by her three children: Mark (Sue) Milks, Jill Baxter and Mindy (Todd) Marohl; seven grandchildren: Graham Baxter, Caitlin Baxter, Grant Milks, Austin Milks, Eric Marohl, Zack Marohl and Brett Marohl; and three great-grandchildren: Cameron Baxter, Owen Baxter and Finley Milks. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 1988; a son, Scott Milks in 2007; a sister in infancy, Norma Jean; and eight brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Wisconsin Chapter of Make a Wish, 1 South Pickney Street, Suite 40, Madison WI 53703. Private family services will be held at a later date and burial will conclude at the Mt. Hope Cemetery. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home of Brodhead is assisting the family. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Woods Crossing Nursing Home and Mercy Health Hospice for the care they provided to mom.