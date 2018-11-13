Betty L. Updike

April 3, 1934 - November 10, 2018

Edgerton, WI -- Betty Louise Updike, 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born April 3, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph and Lettie (Olson) Arneson in Avoca, WI. She was united in marriage on December 21, 1963, to Robert J. Updike, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edgerton. She was a member of the Fulton Congregational Church, Fulton, WI. Betty graduated from Cobb High School in 1952. She worked at the Edgerton Hospital as a CNA for several years, and also as a private care giver for several families in the Edgerton area. Betty enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, working in her garden and flower beds, and canning the many fruits and vegetables. She always enjoyed the many visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Alaska to visit her boys. She had a sincere personality that would make anyone feel welcome in her home.

She is survived by her five sons: Bill, Greg (Karen), Jeff (Shannon) Updike of Ketchikan, AK; Tim (Patricia) of Clinton, WI; Kevin (Dawn) of Janesville, WI; two daughters, Tammy Pence of Janesville, and Kathy Nelson, Edgerton, WI; 20 grandchildren: Raymond, Marcus, Angelina (Jon), Cody, Naomi, Bethany (Casey), Lucas, Isaac, Marie (Josh), Anna (Matt), Jeffrey (Larissa), Brian, Christopher (Rachel), Whitney, Ryan (Erin), Megan (Brian), Zach, Abby, Nicholas and Haley (Colton); 13 great-grandchildren: Tristan, Tage, Mya, Dallas, Adler, Clayton, Juniper, Madeline, Brayden, Jaxson, Mason, Emma and Ariel. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; along with a special friend and neighbor, Phyllis Goede. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, Joseph and Lettie Arneson; brothers, Francis (Buck) and Wilson Arneson; sisters, Ruby Adams and Dorothy Woodworth; and grand-daughter, Katie Lynn.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the Fulton Church, with the Pastor Bob Wolniak and Larry Mackenzie officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call at the Albrecht Funeral home, 1004 S. Main Street, Edgerton, Wednesday, November 14, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Memorial will be set up at a later date.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to say a special thank you to

Mercy Hospice, especially Kathy VanVeldhuesen,

and private caregivers, Mary and Sue.

"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths". Proverbs 3:5-6

