Edgerton, WI - Betty L. Stanek, age 82, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born in Sturgeon Bay on November 17, 1939, the daughter of Harry and Clara (Pelke) Richmond. She was a 1957 graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School. She went on to receive her first teachers' certificate from Door/KewauL.nee Normal School and later obtained her Bachelor of Education Degree from UW-Whitewater. She married her high school sweetheart George K. Stanek on July 15, 1961, in Sturgeon Bay. Betty taught at various school districts throughout Wisconsin, with the majority of her teaching career spent in the Edgerton school district. Betty helped everyone and was generous with her time and resources. She spent much of her time volunteering within the community in organizations such as the Community Outreach, Meals on Wheels, The Sterling North House, and many others. She was an avid storyteller. She enjoyed feeding her birds, gardening, reading, and traveling. Betty was very intelligent, driven and even highly competitive! She loved spending any moment she could with her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George; 2 children: Rebecca Stanek of Janesville and Chris (Becky) Stanek of Edgerton; 6 grandchildren: Emily (Jared Scholz) Dolan, Natasha (Adam) Hefty, Hannah (Dean Kulis) Dolan, Dettah Hendrickson, Natalie (Scott Cowden) Stanek and Lillia (Curtis Rookard) Hendrickson; 6 great grandchildren: Kai, McKenna, Calvin, Kennedy, Leo, and Siena; 2 siblings: Don (Pam) Richmond and Arlene (Lynn) Dettman; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Daniel Richmond and infant, Gerald Richmond.
A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local charity, such as The Sterling North House or Community Outreach, in Betty's honor. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.