Betty L. (Burns) Baier

Janesville, WI - Betty L. Baier, 89, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born August 20, 1932, in Sharon, WI to the late Lucius "Louie" and Emma (Fraze) Burns.
Betty spent her working career with Mercy Hospital making sure the staff and patients have all the equipment and supplies they needed. Outside of work, Betty enjoyed being part of her church, Our Savior Lutheran Church, reading, doing word puzzles, and of course raising her family.
Betty is survived by her three children: Kris Baier, Laurie (George) Fischer, and Ted (Therese) Baier, Jr; her five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry Burns; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Burns; and a sister, Beverly Gladden.
Funeral Service for Betty will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2015 Kellogg Ave, Janesville with Pastor Rick Sears officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to time of service at church. Inurnment will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to either Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2015 Kellogg Ave, Janesville, WI 53546 or to ECHO, 65 S High St, Janesville, WI 53548.
A very sincere thank you goes to Agrace Hospice especially the nurses, CNAs, and Social Workers who were there for Betty and her family.
