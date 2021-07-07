April 4, 1929 - July 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Betty June Willing, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Janesville on April 4, 1929, the daughter of Catherine (Schmidt) and Peter Schaller. She was a lifelong resident of Janesville, Wisconsin. Betty met the love of her life, Erv Willing, and they married on June 14, 1947, in Emerald Grove Congregational Church.
Known for her bright smile and conscientious work, Betty spent the majority of her working career in banking starting with M&S Bank and retired from BMO Harris Bank. Always looking to help serve others, Betty was a longtime volunteer at Mercy Hospital and First Congregational Church, Janesville. Betty loved life and looked forward to trips to Branson, getting together with her card group, sharing memories with longtime friends, like Roy Wolfe, proudly singing her favorite song, You're A Grand Old Flag, and always cheering for her Green Bay Packers.
Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Dick) Williams of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; 2 grandchildren, Alexander (Leslie) Williams of Tallahassee, Florida and Steven (Allison) Williams, Kirkwood, MO, 2 great grandchildren, Katherine and Steven Williams, also of Kirkwood, MO; sister, Laura Schaller of Rockford, IL; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Erv, and brother, Edwin Schaller.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Betty's family extends heartfelt thanks to Nurse Amy and the entire Heartland Hospice team, and to Nurse Sara and the wonderful Memory Care staff at Oak Park Place, Janesville for all their loving care of Betty.