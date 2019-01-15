August 24, 1942 - January 3, 2019
Whitewater, WI -- Betty Joyce Hardy, 76, of Whitewater, answered the call of her father in her dream to come home on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Betty was born on August 24, 1942, in Vesper, WI, daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Fruin) Strooisma. She married Thomas Hardy on May 23, 1970, in Whitewater. Betty worked at UW-Whitewater for 34 years as a Classified Payroll Specialist and received several awards for her service. She was a diehard Packer fan, and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She also enjoyed art and culture, visiting many museums.
Betty is survived by her husband, Thomas, of Whitewater; son, Steven (Tamara) Hardy of Whitewater; brothers: Charles (Darlene) Strooisma, Lyle (Carol) Strooisma, and Arlin Strooisma; sisters: Marie (Donald) Rhodes, Harriett (David) Wickland, Diane Huckaby, and Arlene Strooisma; sister-in-law, Valerie Strooisma; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Glen Strooisma.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at her home, N819 Howard Road, Whitewater. Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
