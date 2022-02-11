Janesville, WI - Betty Joan Erdman, age 88, a long-time Janesville resident passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on November 10, 1933, the daughter of Ross Chalmer Michaels and Helen Arlene (Ulrich) Michaels. She grew up in Janesville and attended St. Patrick's grade school. She graduated from Janesville High School on June 5, 1952. While in high school Betty worked at Woolworth's. Following high school, she was employed for a couple of years at the Parker Pen Company.
Betty married Robert G. Erdman on April 3, 1954. She was employed as the office manager for Brittingham & Hixon, a retail lumber company for 36 years. After retiring in 1994, she and Robert moved to their retirement home in Athens, WI.
Betty Erdman was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on November 3, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Robert, Chad and Carrie Studnicka, Joshua Blackwell; brothers, Ross "Red" Michaels., John Michaels; sisters-in-law, Nancy Michaels and Delores Michaels; brother-in-law, Roger Augustine.
Betty is survived by her children; Debra Blackwell, Laurie Erdman and Terry Erdman; grandsons, Micah (Holly) Blackwell and 1st. LT Caleb Blackwell; great-grandson, Josiah Blackwell; sisters, JoAnn Marsden of Kaukauna, WI, Dorothy Augustine of Beloit, Barbara Courtney of Janesville; many nieces and nephews.
Betty's family wishes to thank Gloria Rufener for all she did for Mom and Dad these last few years. You have been a good friend and an emotional supporter for them, especially after Dad passed away. You will never be forgotten! Also, a huge thank you to Lee, Melinda, Hans and Joanna Rufener for all you have done for Mom and Dad, especially for your special love and support.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the excellent care Mom received in the final days of her life. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Private family services will be held in the Spring at Milton Lawns Memorial Park where both Betty and Robert will be entombed in the mausoleum. The services will include military rites to honor Robert's service to his country. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
