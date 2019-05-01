December 3, 1931 - April 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Betty Jean Lowman, age 87, of Janesville died on Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home. She was born in Delavan, WI, on December 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Matt and Florence (Wilkins) Knilans. Betty graduated from Delavan Darien High School in 1949 and later married James F. Lowman on June 5, 1951. Betty worked for many years as the store manager for Wicks and Sticks in the Janesville Mall, and later as a sales associate for Walmart. In her earlier years, Betty has been a member of the Ladies of the Moose, Janesville Women's Golf Association, and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 69. She enjoyed golfing, bird watching, playing Euchre with her friends and family, and she was also an avid reader. Betty was a very loving, caring, compassionate, long suffering, and generous woman, who loved spending time with her family. Her wittiness and great sense of humor will be missed by her family.

She is survived by her children: Charley (Lynn) Lowman of Los Angeles, CA, Judy (Bill) Drozdowicz of Janesville, Sarah Olivas of Franklin, WI, Diane Schumacher of Janesville, Amy (Warren Behne) Lowman of Janesville, and Matt Lowman of Janesville; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her brother: Stanley Knilans of Delavan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Josephine Link Lowman; her former husband and the father of her children, James Lowman; her sister and brother, Florence Kitzman and Robert Knilans.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at River Hills Community Church, 2843 W. Court St. Janesville. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

