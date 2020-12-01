August 11, 1925 - November 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Betty Jean Gromer, 95, was welcomed into Heaven by the Lord's warm embrace, in the early morning of Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born August 11, 1925 in Iowa to the late William and Tabitha (Lambert) Pfeiffer. On December 2, 1973, Betty married George Gromer and he preceded her in death on November 1, 1995.
Betty was a very Christian woman who loved going to church and helping George with all the churches of which he was a part. Locally, Betty was an active member, for as long as she could, at the Westside Baptist Church, Janesville. She liked to sing and travel with George throughout the United States and overseas. The one thing you always knew from Betty was where she stood on something and anything; she would never mince her words when she needed to voice her opinion.
Betty is survived by her sons: Guy (Donna) Hinkle, James (Renee) Hinkle, Jeffery (Susan) Hinkle, Gary (Kristen) Hinkle, and Michael (Teri) Hinkle; her daughters: Ginger (Joseph) Sturtz, Darla Rice, June (George) Arrowood, Mary Helt and Phyllis (Butch) Duvall; 30 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; her "adopted son" Bruce Richmond; brother Dale Pfeiffer; George's siblings; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; two sons: Bruce Hinkle and Jerry Hinkle; siblings: Rollo Pfeiffer, Darlene (Gordon) Cochrane; Louetta (Walter) Sturdivent, Dorothy (Marvin) Stuckey, and Recial (Joe) Fields; and son-in-law Don Helt.
A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service on Friday. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences. Memorials are appreciated to the Westside Baptist Church, Janesville. A live stream of Betty's service be available to watch on the Whitcomb-Lynch YouTube page. A link is available in the photo/video tab of Betty's obituary page.