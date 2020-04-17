Betty Jean Fucsalla

February 19, 1926 - April 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Betty Jean (Keefe) Fucsalla, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville, WI, on February 19, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Dooley) Keefe. She grew up and attended school in Evansville, WI, graduating from Evansville High School in the Class of 1944. Her family moved to Janesville in 1945, where she was employed by Parker Pen Company, and later by Schwartz and Shea Insurance until her retirement in 1991. On November 14, 1953, she married Frank P. Fucsalla at St. Mary's Church in Janesville. Frank died on December 3, 1966.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul (Irina) Fucsalla of Minnetonka, MN and John Fucsalla of Janesville; and a step-grandson, Victor Kotov of St. Louis Park, MN. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; three brothers: Clair Keefe, Harold Keefe and his wife Anna, and Howard Keefe and his wife Virginia; and sister, Katherine Reilly and her husband Paul.
A celebration of Betty's life will be scheduled for a later date.